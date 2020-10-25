Entertainment of Sunday, 25 October 2020

How Elsie Duncan Williams’ voice melted everyone’s heart at Rawlings’ mother’s funeral

The atmosphere was filled with sober reflections and chills when the daughter of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Elsie Duncan Williams mounted the stage to perform during the funeral of Rawlings’ mother held at the forecourt of the statehouse in Accra on October 24, 2020.



In a bid to console the bereaved family, Elsie who happens to be a great minister of the gospel sang series of soul-touching songs with her ‘operatic voice’.



Climaxing her performance, she spectacularly delivered her own rendition of Josh Groban’s popular song titled ‘you raise me up’.



Elsie Duncan Williams is the first daughter of Bishop Nicholas Ducan Williams.



She is proceeded by three other siblings including Ella Duncan Williams, Joel Duncan Williams, and Daniel Duncan Williams.



She is also the first lady of Action Chapel Virginia in the United States.



