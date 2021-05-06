Corrupt people, fix your mindset - Afia Schwarzenegger blast Ghanaians

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Afia Schwarzenegger is asking Ghanaians if it’s the president who takes bribe at the Passport office.



"Ghanaians are corrupt. They should fix their attitude first before pushing the #FixTheCountry Agenda."



The outspoken actress says she fed up with two-faced Ghanaians who demand accountability and yet engage in fraudulent deals.



In a video, she posted on her official IG account, the actress details the various shady deals by civil servants and asked if these bribes were taken in person by the president.



“Do you know that in Ghana, if you want to work at the Immigration and custom service, you have to pay 10,000cedis? The police service also cost 5,000. If you want a licence from DVLA, you would have to pay 15,000 cedis to 20,000 cedis. Is it Nana Addo who bring these rules? And with no test done, you will receive your licence.” She continued, “Corruption is everywhere. It is you and I who become politicians. So, fix your attitude first.”



Afia said she could not keep silent over the massive thieving spree in our public service institutions. She says all efforts of government will be for not if we are crooked citizens.



