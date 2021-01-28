Entertainment of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Change KIA to JJ Rawlings International Airport - Sonnie Badu pleads with Akufo Addo

International Gospel Musician and preacher Sonnie Badu is pleading with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to rename Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in honour of late former president Jerry John Rawlings.



The former President who passed away on November 12, 2020, was laid to rest on Wednesday, 27th January 2021.



Eulogising him on social media, Sonnie Badu wrote: “JJ do something before you die” that was the chants!!! You indeed did all you needed to you .... You will always be a role model to some of us. Thank you for all you did for Ghana. Your burial is so beautiful it makes some of us want to work even harder and make the nation proud ...... Now dear president, @nakufoaddo How about Kotoka international airport being changed to JJ Rawlings International Airport? In all honesty It would be nice to hear his name more often all over the world at different airports “flight 737 flying to Jerry John Rawlings International Airport Accra, Ghana “ ... I know God will touch your heart to do this ... just saying.”



Mr Rawlings was a Ghanaian military officer and politician who led the country from 1981 to 2001 and also for a brief period in 1979.



He led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana.





