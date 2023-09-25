Celebrities who faced backlash for 'silence' during #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2023

Several Ghanaian celebrities faced criticism for their silence during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, with fans and the public urging them to voice their support for the movement. Here's a rundown of some of those celebrities and their responses:



Nana Aba Anamoah

TV show host and media personality Nana Aba Anamoah, known for her outspokenness on national issues, notably remained silent during the protests. This sparked speculation that she might have been paid off. However, Nana Aba later clarified that she was taking a break from constantly expressing her concerns about the country's issues. She encouraged the protesters to proceed with their cause.



Fameye

Highlife musician Fameye faced pressure for his lack of involvement in the protests. Many referred to an interview in which he complained about not receiving enough support for his music from Ghanaians and called on him to show his support. Fameye responded by stating that he wouldn't be compelled to say something just to please the protesters and emphasized that he addresses national issues through his music.



Kuami Eugene

Despite fellow Lynx Entertainment signee Kidi expressing solidarity with the movement, "Open Gate" hitmaker Kuami Eugene remained notably silent during the protests. Calls for him to comment on the issue went unanswered.



Serwaa Amihere

Similar to Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere faced criticism for her decision not to tweet in support of the cause. In response to the trolling, she asserted that she also addresses social issues in her own way and wouldn't be coerced into tweeting.



Shatta Wale

Controversial dancehall artist Shatta Wale engaged in a series of exchanges with followers who called him out for not participating in the online protest. He claimed that he had spearheaded protests of his own, defending his position.



