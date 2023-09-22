Black Sherif's tweet about #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo that has sparked reactions

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2023

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has earned plaudits after he condemned the arrest of Occupy Julorbi House protestors who took to the streets to voice their grievances to the government.



Many have hailed him for his choice of words in the social media post he shared on Thursday.



According to Blacko, it is baffling when Ghanaians are being maltreated for demanding accountability from the government with regard to the state of affairs in the country.



The 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year winner quizzed the government on how borrowed monies are spent without rendering accountability to the Ghanaian populace, which gave them the nod to be at the helm of affairs.



His comment comes after the police detained protestors who convened at the 37 Military Hospital inside a bus after they chose to proceed with their planned peaceful protest, despite the police filing for an injunction barely 24 hours to the protest.



In a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb and shared on Thursday, September 21, 2023, Black Sherif lambasted the government and the Ghana Police Service for arresting Occupy JulorBi House protestors.



The tweet read: “Left the UN Conference in New York City right after the president of Ghana’s presentation. I’ve never heard a figure like what he asked for from the UN.



“So if they carry all this money give dem, where them dey take pass? Hand on my heart I dey tell you there’s no evidence for all the moneys these people dey borrow in our name. And if the people, whose struggles you document to go ask for money, want accountability, you send Koti make they dey beat them? Lord knows this battle is Ours. Wonna go hear am.”



Background



Demonstrators who had convened at the 37 Military Hospital were detained inside a bus after they chose to proceed with their planned peaceful protest, despite the police filing for an injunction barely 24 hours to the protest.



According to Twitter user @olelesalvador, protesters who had convened in the early hours of the day for the scheduled demonstration were huddled into a bus by the police.



The protesters were later transported to the Regional Police Headquarters.



The authorities instructed the protesters to turn off their mobile devices and surrender them to the police.



Several demonstrators raised concerns about the state of democracy, asserting that their right to protest is being infringed upon.



"From the 37 Station all the way to MaxMart, there are mounted police. Moving around with horses like there’s a riot.



Let this add to the fact that this is the worst government we’ve had in our entire existence as a country," @niilexis, a Twitter user bemoaned.



Another tweep, abena_mooley, also said, "Protesters are being arrested by the Police during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo



“Arise Ghana Youth for your country” I rose before 7 am for this and the police said enter the car????????????????????????????????".



Media houses present were being stopped from filming at the regional police headquarters.



The Occupy Julorbi House protest came at the back of Ghana's crumbling economy, high standards of living, state of the Accra-Tema Motorway, among others.



