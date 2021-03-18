Akufo-Addo’s government seems more intolerant to criticisms – Lydia Forson fires

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Lydia Forson has observed that the Akufo-Addo-led government as well as supporters and followers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are “more intolerant to opposing opinions and criticism”.



Comparing the reception critics had during the time John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was president of the country to the current situation, the popular actress said although President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked Ghanaians to be citizens and not spectators, his government has been hostile, to say the least, to persons who decided to heed.



“Truth is, so many of us were only vocal during Mahama’s government because he (they) seemed more tolerant to criticism. This government (and their followers) in comparison seem more intolerant to opposing opinions and criticism. This is unfortunately why many don’t say as much,” her tweet on Thursday, March 18, 2021 read.



“As someone who was openly critical of the NDC/Mahama when they were in power; it’s always disheartening to see the very people who encouraged us to speak up, now try to drown/silence our voices. Our president encourages us to be citizens and not spectators- not so?” she added.



Lydia Forson has been cyberbullied on countless occasions; the recent being as a result of her decision to make her views of the government’s decision that Ghanaians will have to pay for the free provision of water and electricity introduced by the government in 2020 as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.



According to her, “You can’t promise people something and ask them to pay for it later. Lydia Forson is not the only celebrity to have criticized the decision. Her colleague Prince David Osei who campaigned for the NPP during the 2020 elections has said the decision “makes some of us who championed the course look mindless.”











