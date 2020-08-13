Entertainment of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Akufo-Addo is the best thing to happen to Ghana after Kwame Nkrumah – Asem declares

Rapper Asem and President Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian singer Nana Wiafe Asante-Mensah, famed in the entertainment circles as Asem, has indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is one of the best things to happen to Ghana.



The Ghanaian rapper took to his Twitter account to indicate that apart from Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, Akufo-Addo is the next best thing to happen to the nation.



According to Asem, he was not in any way sounding political about the matter nor was he endorsing the work of Akufo-Addo but he was only asking for blessings for him.



Asem’s Twitter post read: “I’m not a politician nor do I endorse any political party, but I care about the well being of that town and I can confidently say Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo is the best thing that has happened since Kwame Nkrumah.I pray God gives him wisdom and vision. #MusicalKing ASEM”



The Last Fylla singer asked for God’s wisdom and vision for the first gentleman of the land.



Asem added that his comment stemmed from the fact that he was concerned about the general wellbeing of Ghanaians and from where he stood, he was of the notion that Akufo-Addo was doing the right things.



The Pigaro man has been in the news recently following his constant bid to call out Sarkodie to engage him in a rap battle.



According to Asem, he is the best Ghanaian rapper as far as he is concerned and indicated that Sarkodie was scared of facing him.



Read his post below:





