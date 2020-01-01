Radio

HAM radio prefixes: 9GA - 9GZ

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation - Radio 1, national broadcaster, broadcasting in English and Ghanaian vernaculars (Akan, Dagbani, Ewe, Ga, Hausa and Nzema)

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation - Radio 2, commercial service of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, broadcasting in English

Uniq FM, owned by Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

There is also a network of regional and community radio stations, most of them part of the GBC

Nationwide stations

GBC 1 (Radio 1)

GBC 2 (Radio 2)

More of Live broadcasting

FM stations

Accra

Kumasi

Volta Region

Upper West

Upper East

Brong Ahafo

Northern Region

Central Region

Eastern Region

Western Region

FM stations in Diaspora (over Internet)

Here is the summary of the GBC SW Bands:

SW Band (kHz) Range for scanning Time(s) UTC

3366 3265 - 3398 1400 GBC2

4915 4875 - 4995 0540 -0600 GBC1

4915 4875 - 4995 1430 - 1900 GBC1

Equipment: The important fact is that SW radio reception depends on many variables including geographic and topographic location and perhaps most of all the type of equipment.

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation:

Programme languages: English, Hausa, French + 12 ethnic languages

FM:

Accra 95.5MHz, 0.5 Kw, Han 93.97 MHz 5Kw

Bolgatanga 89.6 MHz, 5kw

Apam 96.55 MHz, 0.01 Kw

In addition to GBC radio (now renamed Uniq FM), there are now about 4 or 5 new frequencies issued to private radio concessions.