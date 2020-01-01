Nationwide stations
More of Live broadcasting
Accra
|
107.1
|
Accra
|
87.5
|
Accra
|
88.5
|Listern LIVE
|
Accra
|
96.5
|
Tema
|
106.3
|
Tema
|
94.7
|
Accra
|
87.9
|
Accra
|
101.3
|
New Takoradi
|
|
92.7
|
Accra
|
102.3
|Listern LIVE
|
Accra
|
97.3
|
Accra
|
91.3
|
|
Accra
|
98.9
|
Accra
|
103.9
|
Accra
|
93.9
|
Accra
|
99.7
|
Accra
|
101.7
|Accra
|
104.3
|Listern LIVE
|Accra
|
89.9
|Listern LIVE
|Accra
|
89.1
|Listern LIVE
|Accra
|
|
|
|
|
90.5
|
Accra
|
105.7
|
|
Legon - Accra
|
89.5
|
Accra
|
104.7
|
|
Tema
|
88.7
|
Accra
|
94.3
|Listern LIVE
|
Accra
|
103.1
|Listern LIVE
|
Accra
|
95.7
|
Accra
|
|
91.9
|
Accra
|
|
95.1
|
Accra
|
107.9
|
Accra
|
99.3
|Accra
|
93.1
|
Accra
|
93.3
|Listern LIVE
|
Ada
|
|
33.3
|
96.9
|Listern LIVE
|
Kwahu West
|
93.5
|Listern LIVE
|
Accra
Kumasi
|
96.1
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
102.5
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
101.1
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
93.7
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
89.5
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
94.3
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
97.9
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
87.9
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
92.1
|
Kumasi
|
101.5
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
90.3
|Listern LIVE
|
Bekwai
|
105.7
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
97.1
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
92.9
|
Kumasi
|
93.3
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
103.7
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
100.3
|Listern LIVE
|
Konongo
|
94.9
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
99.5
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
94.1
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
91.5
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
104.5
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
95.3
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
102.9
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
|
90.5
|
Kumasi
|
88.3
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
106.9
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
105.3
|Listern LIVE
|
Konongo
|
88.7
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
107.3
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
|
94.5
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
98.7
|
Kumasi
|
91.1
|Listern LIVE
|
Mampong
|
96.9
|Listern LIVE
|
Obuasi
|
98.1
|Listern LIVE
|
Obuasi
|
105.1
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
104.9
|Listern LIVE
|
Kumasi
|
106.5
|Listern LIVE
|
Ejisu
Volta Region
|
106.9
|Listern LIVE
|
Keta
|
101.1
|Listern LIVE
|
Denu
|
98.5
|
Aflao
|
96.1
|Listern LIVE
|
Awakome - Aflao
|
93.3
|Listern LIVE
|
Hohoe
|
98.1
|
Ho
|
93.1
|Listern LIVE
|
Ho
|
100.3
|
Ho
|
102.9
|
Ho
|
91.3
|Listern LIVE
|
Ho
|
107.3
|
Akatsi
|
96.9
|
Akatsi
|
106.5
|
Anloga
|
92.1
|
Sogakope
|
103.9
Upper West
|
90.1
|
Wa
|
|
98.1
|
Wa
|
107.5
|
Upper West Region
Upper East
|
101.1
|Listern LIVE
|
Bolgatanga
|
88.3
|Listern LIVE
|
89.7
|
Bolgatanga
|
90.7
|
Navrongo
|
|
94.7
|
Bawku
|
|
99.3
|
Bolgatanga
|
|
103.7
|
Bolgatanga
|
106.5
|
Sandema
Brong Ahafo
|
105.1
|Listern LIVE
|
Kenyasi
|
89.7
|Listern LIVE
|
Atebubu
|
107.1
|Listern LIVE
|
Sunyani
|
100.7
|Listern LIVE
|
Dormaa
|
87.7
|Listern LIVE
|
Sunyani
|
93.1
|Listern LIVE
|
Berekum
|
88.9
|Listern LIVE
|
Berekum
|
107.3
|Listern LIVE
|
Techiman
|
91.3
|Listern LIVE
|
Sunyani
|
102.7
|
Kintampo
|
104.9
|
Drobo
|96.7
|Listern LIVE
|
Sunyani
|
97.5
|Listern LIVE
|
Drobo
|
105.5
|Listern LIVE
|
Dormaa
|
99.1
|
Nkoranza
|
92.5
|Listern LIVE
|
Goaso
|
90.9
|Listern LIVE
|
Goaso
|
|
95.9
|
Sampa
|
100.3
|Listern LIVE
|
Berekum
|
109.7
|Listern LIVE
|
Wenchi
|
91.9
|
Techiman
|
103.9
|Listern LIVE
|
Techiman
|
|
90.5
|
Chiraa
|
101.9
|Listern LIVE
|
Sunyani
|
|
90.9
|
Nsawkaw
|
90.7
|Listern LIVE
|
95.5
|Listern LIVE
|
Nkawkaw
|
93.5
|
Sunyani
|
103.3
|Madina
|
98.5
|Listern LIVE
Northern Region
|
99.3Mhz
|Listern LIVE
|
Tamale
|
91.2Mhz
|
Tamale
|
93.7Mhz
|Listern LIVE
|
Tamale
|
98.5Mhz
|Listern LIVE
|
Tamale
|
89.3Mhz
|Listern LIVE
|
Tamale
|
92.1Mhz
|
Tamale
|
97.7Mhz
|Listern LIVE
|
Tamale
|
90.5Mhz
|
Savelegu
|94.1
|Listern LIVE
|Walewale
|
107.1Mhz
|Listern LIVE
|
Tamale
Central Region
|
90.9
|Listern LIVE
|Cape Coast
|
96.9
|Listern LIVE
|Kasoa
|96.9
|Listern LIVE
|Cape Coast
|Listern LIVE
|Accra
|105.1
|Swerdu
|88.1
|Listern LIVE
|
91.7
|
Swedru
|
|107.1
|Listern LIVE
|
103.5
|
Dunkwa
|
91.1
|Listern LIVE
|
Dunkwa
|
102.9
|Listern LIVE
|
Cape Coast
|
99.5
|Listern LIVE
|
Elimia
|
|
Mankessim
|123
|
Ajumako Bisease
|
|97.7
|Listern LIVE
|
Swedru
|
|
Mankessim
Eastern Region
|
105.1
|Listern LIVE
|
Koforidua
|
87.7
|
Koforidua
|105.9
|
98.7
|nkawkaw
|
|102.7
|
91.7
|Listern LIVE
|
90.9
|Koforidua
|
97.7
|Koforidua
|89.1
|Koforidua
|105.5
|Koforidua
|99.3
|Listern LIVE
|Nkawkaw
|106.7
|Koforidua
|
96.9
|Listern LIVE
|East Nkawkaw
Western Region
|
89.7
|Listern LIVE
|Takoradi
|
102.7
|Koforidua
|
104.9
|Listern LIVE
|Techiman
|
|
93.5
|Listern LIVE
|
104.7
|
105.1
|Listern Live
|
95.5
|
92.7
|Listern LIVE
|
107.7
|
99.9
|Listern LIVE
|Takoradi
|
99.1
|Listern LIVE
|Kumasi
|Listern LIVE
|Kumasi
|
105.9
|Listern LIVE
|Takoradi
|
103.9
|Takoradi
|
96.3
|Takoradi
|
105.5
|Listern LIVE
|Takoradi
|
98.7
|Takoradi
|
91.1
|Listern LIVE
|Takoradi
|
97.9
|Listern LIVE
|Takoradi, Accra, Kumasi
|
88.9
|Tarkwa
|
87.7
|Listern LIVE
|Tarkwa
|
|
103.9
|Sefwi Bekwai
|
105.5
|Juaboso
FM stations in Diaspora (over Internet)
Here is the summary of the GBC SW Bands:
SW Band (kHz) Range for scanning Time(s) UTC
Equipment: The important fact is that SW radio reception depends on many variables including geographic and topographic location and perhaps most of all the type of equipment.
Ghana Broadcasting Corporation:
Programme languages: English, Hausa, French + 12 ethnic languages
FM:
In addition to GBC radio (now renamed Uniq FM), there are now about 4 or 5 new frequencies issued to private radio concessions.