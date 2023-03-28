US to provide Ghana $139 million in aid for 2024 fiscal year - Kamala Harris

Business News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: aljazeera.com

The United States will provide $100 million to Ghana and four other West African countries to help them deal with instability and violence from armed groups, Vice President Kamala Harris says during a visit to Ghana.



Harris was in Accra on Monday at the start of a weeklong, three-nation African tour, the latest in a series of visits by senior US officials as Washington seeks to counter growing Chinese and Russian influence on the continent.



“President [Joe] Biden and I have made clear the United States is strengthening our partnerships across the continent of Africa,” Harris said during a joint news conference with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.



China has invested heavily in Africa in the past two decades, particularly in infrastructure, mining, timber and fishing while Russia’s private military contractor Wagner Group is providing security assistance in several countries.



Akufo-Addo, who alleged in December that its embattled neighbour Burkina Faso had hired the mercenaries, reiterated that he was concerned about Wagner’s presence in West Africa.



“It raises the very real possibility … that once again our continent is going to become the playground for great power conflict,” he said.



Several countries across West Africa and the Sahel region have been struggling to quell violence by armed groups that have caused humanitarian disasters and fuelled discontent, which contributed to military coups in Mali and Burkina Faso.



“We appreciate your leadership in response to recent democratic back-sliding in West Africa,” Harris told Akufo-Addo.



“To help address the threats of violent extremism and instability, today I am pleased to announce $100m in support of Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire and Togo,” she said.



That money is in addition to $139m in assistance that the US intends to provide Ghana in the 2024 fiscal year, according to Harris’s office.



After Ghana, Harris will head to Tanzania and Zambia.