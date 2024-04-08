Your failure to announce a running mate is giving us sleepless nights – Bawumia told

Politics of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has reiterated his calls on the flagbearer for the NPP to announce his running mate.



He is of the view that the delay is not only creating a rift in the political party but also giving all party members sleepless nights.



To Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, the flagbearer should forget about what people will say and announce his running mate just like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did and stood by his decision to choose him.



He indicated that the only person the NPP needs as a running mate is someone who can give the party numbers and nothing else.



“The only person you need is someone who is popular and has changed the lives of others to add more votes to yours, nothing more, nothing less. Democracy is about numbers,” he said.



From his point of view, if the choice will come from the Ashanti Region, then there is only one name who has the support and backing of the people and can give the NPP the numbers they need for 2024 elections.



“When you visit social media, market places, churches, when you go to funeral grounds and ask whose name they have been hearing for funeral donations and also ask those around you, it will inform you that 99.9% of people in Ashanti Region are united behind one name. Dr. Bawumia I can boldly tell you that an available research that I am privy to indicates that out of the 16 regional ministers, only 2 are uncomfortable with the popular candidate. majority MPs, only 5 are uncomfortable; 16 Regional chairmen, only 2 are uncomfortable and 275 constituency chairmen, only 9 are uncomfortable,” he said in a post shared via social media.