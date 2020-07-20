General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

You’ve a right to stop bused people from registering – EC to Ghanaians

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission has condemned the practice of busing non-residents to constituencies to register in the ongoing voter’s registration exercise.



According to the Commission’s Director of Elections Dr. Serebour Quaicue, Ghana’s electoral laws empower residents of communities to stop non-resident from registering in their communities.



It comes after numerous complaints mainly from the opposition National Democratic Congress that executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party are busing potential voters to their constituencies to register.



In Banda in the Bono region, a standoff between NDC and NPP supporters over busing and registration led to the killing of a 28-year-old graduate last week. Similar acts of violence have been recorded in other registration centers.



Speaking to sit-in host of Morning Starr Lantam Papanko Monday, Dr. Quaicue urged political parties to desist from busing people to registration centres.



“It has always been a challenge and the irony is that it is the same political parties who do that. So why won’t they stop?. If they will not stop, residents of the community must challenge their identities of such people.



“Busing is not acceptable and the parties must stop it. If you see someone who is not a resident of the area and comes to register, as a Ghanaian you have a right to challenge and stop such people from registering. The laws of the countries allow that,” he said.

