You’re the one who was drunk – Maj. Oduro jabs Asiedu Nketia over drunkard soldiers claims

General News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Defence has dismissed claims by the General Secretary of the NDC that military officers who were stationed in the Banda constituency reeked of alcohol and acted unprofessionally.



According to Major Derrick Oduro who is the deputy minister of Defence, the comments by Asiedu Nketia seeks to impugn the integrity and reputation of soldiers in the country.



The retired military officer noted that soldiers by virtue of their work, maintain high level of discipline and will never report to duty while drunk.



He stated it is against the laws of their profession for them to be intoxicated while in the uniform.



He complained about the continuous bastardization of the security services by the NDC and its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.



Derrick Oduro said since the deployed soldiers were wearing masks, it was impossible for anyone to smell anything from their mouths.



He accused Asiedu Nketia of being the person who rather reeked of alcohol.



“Soldiers are disciplined so when we told them to wear nose masks, they obliged. Asiedu Nketia was not wearing nose masks so it could be that he is the one who had taken alcohol and was blowing fuse. All these things politicians do, when they assume power, they come to Burma Camp to kneel before the military hierarchy and beg for forgiveness.”



“He was not wearing nose masks and was blowing people fuse. None of the soldiers took alcohol. If soldiers are wearing nose masks and not drunk and Asiedu Nketia claims he smelled some fuse then who brought it? It is the one without nose masks. It could be that Asiedu Nketia passed through some blue kiosk before going there.”



It willbe recalled that on Sunday, August 2, 2020, Asiedu Nketia clashed with soldiers who were patrolling the Banda constituency over their refusal to allow some residents take part in the voters registration exercise.



In an Okay FM interview, Asiedu Nketia questioned the professionalism of the military officers.



“The military officers on duty have no business to stop people from taking part in the registration exercise. They can't block the road to stop people from registering. You should see those military officers on duty smelling of alcohol; blowing ‘fuse’ when they were talking to me. They looked like rebels on drugs and you could not look into their eyes and if you don't take care, you will get drunk talking them,” he asserted.





