'You're not above the Constitution' – Haruna Iddrisu accuses Bagbin of constitutional breaches

General News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the former Minority Leader in Parliament, has accused Speaker Alban Bagbin of not following the rules of the Constitution.



He says Bagbin didn't do what Article 124 of the 1992 Constitution says.



This article says there should be a group to help the Speaker pick people for the Parliamentary Service Board after changes in the Minority caucus last year.



Mr Iddrisu raised the issue when they were setting up a group to help the Speaker pick people for the Parliamentary Service Board after changes in the Majority group.



He said, "The changes in the Minority leadership happened over a year ago. So, what has the Parliamentary Service Board been doing with the Speaker and Ato Forson? That is against the Constitution".



"The Speaker, Mr. Alban Bagbin, is not above the Constitution. He's not above the rules, and so, when we're talking about wrong things, it's a problem when they break the rules of the Constitution," he added.



But the Majority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, said Mr Iddrisu's claims were wrong.



He said Mr Bagbin followed the right steps when Iddrisu left his position.