General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

You did brilliant! – Sammy Gyamfi on Kpessa Whyte’s first day as witness

Dr. Michael Kpessa Whyte

A member of the National Democratic Congress’ communications team, Sammy Gyamfi has described as ‘brilliant’ the performance of Dr. Michael Kpessah Whyte at Tuesday’s hearing at the Supreme Court.



Kpessa Whyte is the second of two witnesses presented by petitioner in the Election Petition case, John Dramani Mahama.



Taking his turn in the witness box, he noted how he and his colleague, Rojo Mettle Nunoo were absent from the Electoral Commission’s ‘strong room’ at its Headquarters, during the final collation of results.



According to him, the 1st respondent; EC Chair, Jean Mensa, suggested they conferred with their then-candidate; John Dramani Mahama, after they had complained about some irregularities they had cited in results from some regions.



“My Lord, the second respondent [Jean Mensa] instructed us to leave the strong room and consult with our flagbearer on some irregularities. We were looking at results coming in region by region for it to be compared with the values on the regional summary on the screen and this process never happened”





“I don’t want to believe that right after we left the strong room, the entire process was completed and results were declared yet we did not get the chance to certify results of four regions,” he told the apex court on Tuesday, February 2, 2021,” he told the Apex Court.



Following this, Mr. Gyamfi has emerged to commend him for his output in court today. He believes evidence provided by Dr. Kpessah Whyte exposed the inconsistencies in the collation process and declaration of results, spearheaded by EC Chair, Jean Mensah.



In a tweet, he said,



“The purpose of Dr. Kpessah Whyte’s evidence was to demonstrate the bad faith, lack of candor and due process, displayed by Jean Mensah, in the collation and declaration of results, in violation of articles 23 and 296 of the 1992 Constitution. And he did that brilliantly,”.



Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to February 3, 2021.



Below is the tweet:





The purpose of Dr. Kpessah Whyte’s evidence was to demonstrate the bad faith, lack of candor and due process, displayed by Jean Mensah, in the collation and declaration of results, in violation of articles 23 and 296 of the 1992 Constitution. And he did that brilliantly. — Sammy Gyamfi (@SammyGyamfi2017) February 2, 2021