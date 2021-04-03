‘You cannot serve God with reasoning’ – Duncan-Williams explains in Easter sermon

General News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of Action Chapel International has diagnosed reasons why Christians stumble and fumble in life.



“It is difficult to serve God by reasoning and by the way we feel about situations. When I hear people say I am hurt, I am offended, all that are signs of spiritual immaturity and spiritual deficiency,” he said.



The preacher popularly referred to as “Papa” was speaking during his Good Friday sermon at the Church's Headquarters in Accra, on the topic: “Keep Being Filled by the Holy Spirit.”



He stressed that people who were not spirit-driven could not benefit from the direction of the Holy Spirit, adding: “You cannot ignore the Holy Spirit and succeed.”



According to him, the only way to be filled with the Holy Ghost was to keep praying in the Holy Ghost.



“Something is wrong and it’s because we are trying to serve God with our senses, you cannot serve God with your reasoning because God is a spirit and those who worship Him must do so in spirit and in truth. The Bible says the spirit of man is the candle of the Lord,” he added.



He tasked congregants and Christians in general to stay off being governed by emotions, insecurity, loneliness, and the desire to control and dominate others.



