You can't say you love Ghana and support coups - Political historian

Dr. Ebenezer Ayesu, a political historian and Research Fellow at the African Studies Department of the University of Ghana has criticised Ghanaians who call for the military to take the power of the democratic government into their hands.



According to Dr. Ayesu, coups have destroyed the livelihoods of many countries that are currently under military rule.



He added that there is nothing appealing about coup d’états so to have people clamour for it means they don’t love the country.



“If you know the history of Ghana, if you love the country and you know where we are coming from, you will never about the presence of coup in the country. Ever since Kwame Nkrumah was overthrown, all the progress the country was making in development has stalled. Even those who started coups in this country allowed some space because of how it was destroying the country,” Dr. Ayesu said in Twi during an interview on Neat FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



He also explained that people may be calling for a coup in Ghana because that is how they are able to amass all the wealth and make all the names for themselves.



“For some, they are able to speak in Ghana because of coups. It is through the coups they have properties and names. Some people don’t even deserve to be in parliament but they are there because of coups. Those are the people who want a coup in this country at all costs,” Dr. Ebenezer added.



The research fellow further argued that the development and well-being of the citizenry become stagnant when there is a coup d’état in the country.



“As journalists, you can testify that when you go around the country, all the government projects that were started during Kwame Nkrumah and Busia’s reign have all stalled because of coup d’états. All these things would not have seen the light of day if not because of coups,” he concluded when he was speaking to journalists at the University of Ghana.



