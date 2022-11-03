Mahama, Akufo-Addo appeals for military to remain loyal to Constitution empty if not backed by action - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

The managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has said that recent calls by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his predecessor John Dramani Mahama will have no impact if actions do not match it.



According to him, similar calls were made in countries in the West African sub-region, but these countries experienced coups anyway.



He added that what is needed is for the government to prove that our democracy is working to improve the livelihood of the citizenry and not to bring hardships on them rather.



"This is something that I find very hard to discuss, but I am going to be very blunt… who hasn't made these calls. Those calls were made in Burkina Faso, weren't they? Those calls were made in Mali, they were made in Guinea, and they were made in Niger; what happened?



"So, those calls are empty if they are not backed with concrete measures to ensure that everybody, including soldiers, fire services men and civilians, feel included in the process of government. And feel that what they want is relevant (and) is being taken into account.



"We have a situation where there have been a lot of calls for the removal of the minister of finance and the minister of state for finance from office… what is the president's reaction? The president calls the majority for a meeting, and then he tells them that look, hold on, allow this same minister that everybody thinks is incompetent to draw up the 2023 budget … then finish negotiation with the IMF before he can go home. And I [am] sitting back saying what circus is this," he said.



He added that "We have a serious national crisis that can easily blow up in our faces, all of us. And we have to insist that the proper things should be done in order to alleviate suffering, in order to make people feel relevant in the process of governance and so on. So that we can avert what everybody can see is approaching us. It is coming; you call all see it."



Also, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, who was speaking in a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Wednesday (November 2), said that President Akufo-Addo used his recent address to Ghanaians to show his language skills rather than assuring Ghanaians that he is on top of issues.



