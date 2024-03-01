You can't blackmail us to make you president after the mess and hardship you've created - Adongo to Bawumia

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Isaac Adongo, the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, has indicated that if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the NPP, thinks he can clandestinely play his way into the hearts of Ghanaians after causing an economic mess, then he should think again.



According to him, he said he has realised that the vice president has been devising some tactics at getting Ghanaians to overlook his contributions to the country’s economic mess, in an attempt to win the December 2024 polls and become Ghana’s president.



However, he said if Dr. Bawumia isn’t promising any solutions to these issues in the 10 months more he has to be vice president, then why should anyone vote for him to become president?



“As for Alhaji, he uses very derogatory and often inferiority minded descriptions of himself such as I’m a driver’s mate, I’m not my own man etc to con and blackmail Ghanaians to make him President before he clears his own mess. As a matter of fact he says he knows how to resolve the hardships he has imposed on us and even though he still has some 10 months left, he will not do it unless we make him President.



“Technically Alhaji has checked out of office and the economy and leaving us to our fate except to use the hardship he has imposed on us to blackmail us to the Presidency to finish us ‘kwatakwata,’” he said.



Isaac Adongo was speaking at the Coalition for Restoration Dialogue Series on the theme: Ghana's Economic Mess; Victim of Poor Economic Governance? when he made these comments.



