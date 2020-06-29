General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

You brutalize us with soldiers and lament about George Floyd’s death – Anlo Chiefs to govt

The Aflao Traditional Council has condemned the government’s move to deploy Soldiers to the Volta Region who are brutalizing its natives among other acts of intimidation.



There is a heavy security presence in the Volta Region of Ghana after the government deployed troops to the region.



The Minority in Parliament and the NDC says the deployment of armed security men to the Volta region is a move by government to intimidate the people of the area and to also prevent people from coming out in their numbers of register for the new voters ID Card.



In a statement expressing similar sentiments, the Chief of the Aflao Traditional Council, Torgbui Amenya Fiti V has condemned the government for making such a move.



According to them, the government cannot claim to be fighting for black lives by commiserating with the family of George Floyd while it subjects its own citizens to inhumane treatments.



“The Government of Ghana cannot allow its troops to brutalize its own citizens without recourse to justice whilst hypocritically lamenting George Floyds’ passing at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis (USA). We are peace-loving and believe in Ghana’s “Freedom and Justice” for all.”



