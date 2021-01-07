General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

You are committing illegality – Muntaka slams Clerk to Parliament

Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament-elect for Asawase Constituency

Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament-elect for Asawase Constituency did not take kindly to a move by the Clerk to Parliament attempting allegedly to serve the Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson the writ of an injunction by the Cape Coast High Court.



The Clerk who was acting as chairman for the election Speaker of the 8th Parliament could not confirm receiving a court order from a bailiff.



He, however, maintained that he could not permit the MP-elect from taking part in the election of the Speaker of Parliament and other leaders of the house.



This resulted in some confusion in the chamber and amid the chaos, Mubarak Muntaka accused him of committing illegality.



According to Muntaka, the Clerk did not have the powers to carry out what he intended to do.



He protested that the Clerk has no such power to serve the MP-elect in the chamber.



“You are not clothed with [the] authority to do what you were to do. What you were trying to do is to serve the member. If the member is aware that there is a court order against him and he decides to come here, it is a matter for him and the court," Muntaka said.



“You as a chair, it is not your duty to serve the member in the chamber so please be mindful that you are involving yourself in illegality. You are not clothed with the power to do what you are doing. You cannot restrain the member because he has not been served. So the steps you are taking, you are absolutely wrong”.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.