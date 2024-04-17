Former NDC MP for Jomoro, J. E. Ackah, is dead

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Joseph Emmanuel Ackah, a former Member of Parliament for the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, has died.



J. E. Ackah, was the longest-serving MP for the constituency having represented the people of Jomoro from 1993 to 2005.



The Deputy Minority Leader and MP for Ellembele, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, who announced the death of the former MP on X on April 17, 2024, described the late J. E. Ackah as a selfless public servant whose death is a great loss to the country, especially to the people of Nzema.



“Prior to becoming an MP, Mr. Ackah distinguished himself as an outstanding educationist, who contributed tremendously to the educational advancement of our dear nation.



“From 2013 to 2016, he served as the Chairman of the Board of Takoradi Technical University where he played a pivotal role in transforming the institution,” he wrote.



The deputy minority leader added, “He was a selfless public servant who lived a life of service and made a profound impact in all spheres of his life.”



I am saddened to learn of the passing of the Hon. J. E. Ackah, the longest-serving Member of Parliament for the Jomoro constituency, dedicating his service from 1993 to 2005.



