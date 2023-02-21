Yaa Naa Abukari II declares it is Alan Kyerematen's time

Politics of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: JB Tetteh, Contributor

The overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari II, has urged Alan Kyerematen to work hard to secure the leadership slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and go on to win the 2024 presidential elections.



"It's your turn to lead the party and the nation," the Yaa Naa told him during a courtesy call on him at the Gbewa Palace in Yendi on Monday, February 20, 2023.



The former Minsiter for Trade and Industry is visiting the Northern Region as part of his engagement tour with NPP executives and party faithfuls to share his vision for seeking to be the party's flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections, with them.



The Yaa Naa acknowledged the industrious nature the NPP stalwart and said the country has reached a stage where his expertise is needed to

salvage the economy.



The Yaa Naa further said, "Your first task as leader of this country will be to restore the economy so that the one cedi note can be used again. The one cedi note is important to our people."



Alan Kyerematen thanked the Overlord of Dagbon for his kind words and said that by the Grace of God and the support of the people of Dagbon, he pledged to bring the economy back to life should Ghanaians make him president in 2025.



He promised to build on the good works of the current government and to accelerate the growth of agriculture, by setting up projects in agribusiness across farming communities in the country, through the implementation of his Great Transformational Plan (GTP).



Alan Kyerematen also noted that a change of government in 2025 could jeopardise such laudable policies as the Free SHS, 1D1F, PFJ, Agenda 111, which are beneficial to the people of Ghana.



He sought the wise counsel of the Yaa Naa to advise NPP delegates in the region to do the right thing by selecting him as flagbearer so that he can lead the NPP to the historic task of 'breaking the eight' in 2024, which will be a first in the 4th Republic.



Citing the sterling record of Alan in government, and his belief that the astute politician would continue, as president, to serve the country well, the Yaa Naa clothed him with a pure white smock, a hat in NPP colours, and gifted him a pure white ram, yams and cola.



These, traditionally, are signs of victory in Dagbon. The traditional area expects nothing less than victory for the man popularly known as 'Alan Cash', for his record of job and wealth creation, in the upcoming NPP presidential primaries and the subsequent general elections.



