LIVESTREAMED: Alan holds Interdenominational Thanksgiving and Empowerment Service

General News of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 general elections, Alan Kyerematen is hosting an Interdenominational Thanksgiving and Empowerment Service in Accra.



The event forms part of efforts to foster collaboration between the former Trade Minister and the Clergy, improve religious relations as well as give thanks to God.



Alan Kyerematen resigned as Trade Minister on January 5, 2023. President Akufo-Addo subsequently accepted his resignation and thanked him for his service and dedication to the country.



Alan Kyerematen recently announced his decision to contest in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Meanwhile, the Interdenominational Thanksgiving and Empowerment Service is taking place at the Accra International Conference Centre.



Watch the stream below



