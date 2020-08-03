General News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Would you hold same views if locks to Akufo-Addo's office were changed while on leave? - Prof Asare asks Domelevo's critics

Prof. Stephen Asare is a a Fellow at CDD Ghana

Prof. Stephen Asare, A Fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has justified why Daniel Domelovo made public the change of locks at his office.



According to him the Auditor-General is directly employed by the people of Ghana and not by a Ministry or the President, and so he’s accountable only to Parliament.



"I believe he wants everything that he does to be transparent and so if he went to his office and the locks are changed and he goes to the people who hired him, Ghanaians for that matter and he tells them; I went to my office and the locks are changed, why is that a problem?" he questioned.



The Auditor-General, Daniel Domelovo who is on a 167-day leave realised locks to his office had been changed when he reportedly went there to pick up some documents.



A video capturing the scene where he was locked out came to the public domain even though it is not clear if he took the video himself.



This generated controversy with some wondering why the locks were only changed without his knowledge especially because he is only on leave.



Speaking to this on Joy News' file programme, Prof. Stephen Asare, asked those criticizing the A-G if they will hold the same views if the locks to the President's office were changed without his knowledge when he goes on leave.



"I don’t think people will be saying the same thing if the President went on leave and his office was locked or keys to his office were changed; they won't be saying the same thing if it happened to the Speaker, the Chief Justice . . . we need a little bit of consistency. Why do you direct somebody to go on leave and then you go and change the locks?" he rhetorically asked.



According to him, this raises the "political temperature"; adding "It’s not good and we must condemn it".

