Domelevo should only respond to letters from the presidency – Vitus Azeem

General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Anti-corruption campaigner, Vitus Azeem has advised former Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo to only respond to letters from the Presidency.



This development comes after the Audit Service Board asked Mr Domelevo to submit his handing over notes in two weeks after he went on forced retirement.



In his view, “I think that even Mr. Domelevo shouldn’t be responding to these letters if he is sure of his issues. He should only respond to letters from the Presidency and not the Board Chair.”



Vitus Azeem wondered why the Audit Board is stressing itself to get a letter from Domelevo who has made it clear that he is not accountable to the Board.



He said, “I don’t understand why the Audit Board is pursuing this because he [Domelevo] has told them that they are not the appointing authority. So the man has told you he doesn’t answer to you, so why are they worrying themselves? The point is that he handed over when he was going on his accumulated leave. He came back and the very day he came, he didn’t take over from the one who was acting, so what is he going to hand over? What is the problem? I don’t understand.”



He made these statements on CitiTV’s Eyewitness News.



The Audit Service Board asked Daniel Domelevo to produce a comprehensive handing over note to the acting Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.



In a letter signed by the Board Chairman, Professor Dua Agyeman, gave the former Auditor-General two weeks to submit the report.



Domelevo in a rebuttal said the request from the Board was preposterous.



He pointed out that he handed over his duties to Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu in June 2020.