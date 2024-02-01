'World’s most expensive pit remains abandoned' - Ablakwa shares drone footage of cathedral site

General News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu has disclaimed recent reports suggesting that work on the National Cathedral of Ghana project has resumed.



A week ago, some media outlets reported that work on the abandoned project had resumed after a long break due to financial squeeze.



The Member of Parliament (MP) has been at the centre of a series of exposés on corporate governance and financial impropriety issues.



Ablakwa, on January 31, 2024, posted a drone footage of the sprawling site of the project to debunk the work resumption reports.



The video, according to him, was shot on the same day.



His post was captioned as follows: "Recent claims by government propagandists that work has resumed on Akufo-Addo’s scandalous US$450 million cathedral are ABSOLUTELY FALSE.



"Latest drone footage captured a few minutes ago by SOA Oversight confirms that the world’s most expensive pit remains abandoned."



The project, which was initiated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017 as a symbol of national unity and spirituality, had been scheduled to be completed in 2024.



However, lack of funds, the resignation of some members of the board of trustees, and exposés by Ablakwa, among others, put the project on hold from 2023.



