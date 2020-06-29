General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Will quarantined coronavirus persons participate in new voters registration? – EC questioned

Political Analyst Dr. Asah Asante has raised concerns over the registration of the new voters’ ID card and the right of quarantined COVID-19 patients to register.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he questioned whether the Electoral Commission had made any provisions for people who have been quarantined for COVID-19 to register for the new voters’ ID card.



“One thing too that I have not heard people talk about is that it has been said that health professionals will be present during the registration. What I ask myself is that if one who goes to the centre is suspected to have COVID-19 symptoms and that person is kept at a health facility for some days, will the person be allowed back to register? What about those who are sick and have been quarantined? How do they register for the new voters’ ID card? No one has questioned the EC on these issues”.



Dr. Asante noted that even though the COVID-19 has affected the political activities in the country, the Electoral Commission (EC) needs not to overlook this and many other concerns.



“The new voters’ registration exercise has become a big issue because if you go out there to register and you are not careful, you can be sick. This has scared some people and they have decided that they will not participate in the registration exercise. Those who will participate can expect that they will be at the exercise locations longer than expected because of the health protocols which need to be observed during the registration”, he added.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has set Tuesday, June 30, as the start date to compile a new voters’ register for the presidential and parliamentary elections in December 2020.



According to a statement signed by the Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, the exercise will be held at all registration centres and district offices of the EC throughout the country.

