Will Akufo-Addo, Ofori-Atta listen now! – Ghanaians react to former CJ picketing over DDEP

The former Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo, is trending on social media after she joined retirees picketing the Ministry of Finance in Accra over the government’s plan to involve their bonds in its Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



Many Ghanaians on social media are asking whether President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will listen to the cries of pensioners that they should be excluded from the DDEP after Sophia Akuffo, a former appointee of the president, joined the picketing.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, in a post shared on Facebook, slammed President Akufo-Addo and Ofori-Atta for failing to engage before coming up with the DDEP.



“The arrogance and intransigence of a President, and incompetence of a Finance Minister and the Economic Management Team have led us here,” Mahama wrote.



The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Abas Apaak questioned whether Akufo-Addo will listen now.



“Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akufo, joins pensioners to demand total exemption from DDEP. Will NADAA and his cousin listen?” the MP questioned.



Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akufo, joins pensioners to demand total exemption from DDEP. Will NADAA and his cousin listen? pic.twitter.com/pDi3DKHShB — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) February 10, 2023

The Nation's disagreement to this horrible DDEP is epitomized by this foto of former CJ Gloria Akuffo (Rtd), pocketing at the Ministry of Finance.



I have nothing more useful to add. pic.twitter.com/5e29hlFl2h — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) February 10, 2023

