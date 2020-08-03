General News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Wife of Damongo MP challenged in EC voter registration exercise in husband's presence

Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency, Adam Mutawakilu

Madam Selina Assibi Anaaba who is the wife of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency of the Savannah Region Hon Adam Mutawakilu aka Garlus has been challenged in the Electoral Commission (EC) Voter Registration exercise at Damongo in the presence of her husband (the MP) because she is a Frafra and hails from the Upper East Region.



This was disclosed to Bole based Nkilgi FM by Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese who is an Aide to the MP for Damongo.



“At the registration centre and in the presence of Hon Garlus himself, when the NPP agent just saw the name Selina Assibi Anaaba, a Frafra name, he decided to challenge her, even when Hon Garlus humbly told the agent that, Madam Selina is his wife. So in effect, the NPP agent was challenging her on the bases of the name and her tribe and not her relationship with the Hon MP who she’s been married to since 2012”; Mr Gbeadese explained.



“As a lawmaker and a peaceful man, the MP allowed due process to take place, but he knew the wife will be cleared and given the card because she’s qualified by law”.



Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese said the MP’s wife Madam Selina Assibi Anaaba has voted in Damongo since 2012 and has participated and helped to shape the democracy and development in Damongo since 2012.



“Samuel Abu Jinapor, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, in all his voting life, has never voted in Damongo”; the MP’s aide disclosed.



According to Mr Gbeadese “this is the first time Abu Jinapor, his wife who is a Konkomba and his mother-in-law have discovered Damongo and have come to register in Damongo to vote in a general election”.



“So if it were for the bases of tribe, Samuel’s wife won’t equally qualify to register, but because the NDC respect the law, we allowed her to register. By virtue of the fact that she’s married to the NPP Parliamentary candidate, we thought she’s qualified to register in the Constituency”; he said adding “Let it be on record that Samuel’s wife and her mother don’t even know their way to Damongo until her husband came to chase all NPP front liners in Damongo away and took over the party as it’s candidate. So, how come Samuel Jinapor will direct his party agents to challenge Hon Garlus’ wife just because she’s a Frafra?”



Mr Gbeadese said the nonsense must stop somewhere because the patience of the people of Damongo might run out one day.



“Samuel and his people must learn to accommodate their frustrations since their agenda for the registration exercise didn’t work. Insha Allah, after December 7, 2020, Samuel Jinapor will find his way back home to Buipe and leave our peaceful Damongo for us”; he said.

