Why this video of ACP Agordzo has been trending since #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo started

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amidst the backlash against the Ghana Police Service for allegedly acting unprofessionally at the recent demonstration held in Accra dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse, a video of a Senior Police Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzo breaking down the police structure and the influence of the executive arm of government in the appointment of police chiefs has been making the rounds on social media.



In the GhanaWeb video gone viral, ACP Agordzo stated categorically that there is no way the country can have a professional police service. He asserted that the police service was engulfed with partisan politics.



The senior police officer indicated that no matter the political party that steers the affairs of the nation, the police service remains a chess in the hands of the governing party.



He further said it is for this reason that no opposition party believes in the Ghana Police Service as they are aware of the overbearingness of the government in the dealings of the police.



ACP Agordzo said, "the composition of the police service is the president and is the party. Why will you give us this and think that we should be professional. You cannot! There is no way you can have a professional police service. It is party politics and that is why we have become a chess in the hands of the government. Whether it is NPP or NDC, we are a chess in their hands and they are playing political games with us."



"That is why np party in opposition can trust the police because of what you do with us and so once you move into opposition, you are scared that the same thing you do with us, the other party will do with us so there is a need for constitutional arrangement," he added.



About #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests



On Day 1, September 21, 2023, of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest by the Democracy Hub, the police illegally arrested 49 protesters who were marching to demand action on the prevailing economic crisis and corruption.



Some journalists and protesters who massed up, especially at the Accra Regional Command encountered some amount of police violence including shoving, forced detention, seizure of phones and in the case of others, physical assaults.



The illegal arrests and how protesters were treated by the police raised eyebrows by many.



The police sent the detainees to the regional headquarters before splitting them up to about eight police stations across the capital.



Speaking on the issue, the police said the illegal arrests were justified because protesters were defying a court injunction served on them.



About ACP Agordzo's case



Dr. Benjamin Akwasi Agordzo has opened his defence to the charge of Abetment in the case in which he is standing trial with others for an alleged overthrow government.



ACP Agordzo, the 10th Accused person in the ongoing trial, told the court that he joined Take Action Ghana (TAG) introduced to him by Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, (now deceased) because of its democracy-oriented values.



Opening his defence to the charge of Abetment on Monday, July 24, 2024 before a three member-panel of the High Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah AsAre-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, ACP Dr Agordzo said, “there was no agreement to overthrow government.”



The panel of three also includes Justice Hafisata Amaleboba and Justice Stephen Oppong, all Justices of the Court of Appeal.



He has pleaded not guilty to the charge of abetment and has been granted bail.



Background



Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital who was said to have masterminded the alleged coup passed away and his evidence has been expunged from the court’s records.



The rest of Donya Kafui alias Ezor (A2), Bright Allan Debrah Fosu,(A3), Johannes Zikpi (A4), WOII Esther Saan Dekuwine (A6), CPL Seidu Abubakar, (A7), LAC Ali Solomon, (A8), CPL Sylvester Akanpewon, (A9) are facing two charges of conspiracy and high treason.



While Col. Samuel Kodjo Gamelie (A5) and ACP Benjamin Agordzo have each denied a charge of abetment and have all pleaded not guilty.



SA/KPE











Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards