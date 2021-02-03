General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Why inspect our documents now? – EC opposes Mahama’s application

Counsel for the 1st Respondent Electoral Commission, Justin Amenuvor

Counsel for the 1st Respondent Electoral Commission in the 2020 Election Petition hearing, Justin Amenuvor, has averred that the petitioner’s application to inspect some documents with the EC be dismissed because the time allowed for such an action is not right.



He based his argument on Article 64 (1) of the Constitution of Ghana, 1992, stating the petitioner has had 21 days from the day the presidential election results were declared but failed to request the information in question.



According to him, the petitioner has not brought it to the attention of the court that he requested to inspect such documents within the 21 days before the petition was filed.



Lawyer Justin Amenuvor raised questions as to why the application to inspect documents only came on “the 34th day after the petition has been filed when hearing is well underway”.



He again argued that the petitioner failed to prove that his application to inspect documents is necessary under the circumstances because the witnesses who have come before the court so far – John Aseidu Nketia and Dr. Michael Kpessah Whyte, admitted to having the documents.



He maintains, the petitioner has failed to provide any evidence in support of his petition and has thus prayed the court to dismiss the application.



Meanwhile, counsel for the 2nd Respondent Akufo-Addo has also prayed the court to dismiss the application, arguing it is ‘misconceived’.



The petitioner, by the application file, is seeking an order directed at the EC to allow him to inspect some documents which were used to declare the 2020 Presidential Election results.



Chairperson of the 1st Respondent Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, is expected to mount the witness box today.