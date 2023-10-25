Why exclude teachers from the Akosombo Dam Spillage Inter-Ministerial Committee – GNAT to government

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Rev. Dr. Isaac Owusu, the National President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), is disturbed by the exclusion of the Ministry of Education from the Akosombo Dam spillage Inter-Ministerial Committee.



Following the Akosombo Dam spillage, which has displaced about 21,000 people for close to a month in the Lower Volta Basin, the committee headed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, was set up by the government to address the situation, and Rev. Dr. Isaac Owusu said there has to be an explanation as to why the Ministry of Education was excluded.



“I still don’t know why the President set up a committee for the Akosombo Dam spillage disaster and left out the Minister of Education when schools have been heavily affected.”



“The Education Ministry cannot be left out, so if the President forgot, then he should add Education Minister Yaw Adutwum to the committee to help address the educational issues in the community,” Rev. Dr. Isaac Owusu said on Rainbow Radio.



Except for the Chief of Staff, who is the Chairman, the other committee members include ministers from National Security, Interior, Defence, Energy, Finance, Local Government, Works and Housing, Roads and Highways, Environment, Sanitation, Lands and Natural Resources, and Information.