Why do these NPP hopefuls want to be president?

December 7 has been the date for Ghana's General Elections since the coming into force of the 1992 Constitution, i.e. start of the Fourth Republic.



With barely two years before the country heads into another general election, one significant subject that has taken over the political space is who leads the country in 2024 and beyond.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) are yet to decide on a date for their primaries to elect their flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election.



Prior to the opening of nominations for both presidential and parliamentary hopefuls, a number of potential candidates in the NPP, have so far declared their interest in vying for the flagbearership slot and whiles doing so, answered the crucial question of why they want to lead the NPP's charge to retain power after Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's eight years in charge.



GhanaWeb compiles the views of six potential flagbearers relative to why they want to be president.



1. Kennedy Agyapong







Kennedy Ohene Agyapong



Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has disclosed that his decision to contest for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is out of frustration following the failure of successive governments to listen and implement ideas he brings on board.



Speaking to Accra-based Metro TV, Kennedy Agyapong said he cannot die with his vision for the youth of Ghana therefore, he will contest for the flagbearership of the NPP and subsequently for the presidency.



“I’ve been an MP for 23 years and I’ve worked on several committees and I’ve made several suggestions on how to change our economy...



"I’ve made several suggestions and because I don’t hold any position, as an ordinary Member of Parliament they choose to accept it or not,” he said on Good Evening Ghana adding that as president, he will be able to roll out his ideas from agriculture to tourism and youth unemployment in seeking to cure the country's challenges.



2. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen







Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen



The former Minister of Trade and Industry resigned on January 5, 2023, to pursue his presidential ambition.



According to Alan Kyerematen, to ensure economic stability for the country, a new plan ought to be put in place, one he intends to introduce.



Describing this plan as the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) of Ghana, he said it will span from 2025 to 2030 when given the chance as president.



In an official address to the nation, he said “Fellow Countrymen and Women, let me now provide a brief synopsis of the Great Transformational Plan (GTP). The GTP will be anchored on the following key pillars:



“A Strong Macroeconomic Environment: The success of the GTP will depend primarily on strong macroeconomic fundamentals, which will include among other things, a stable currency, low inflation, sustainable debt levels, revenue optimization and tight expenditure control to guarantee fiscal balance, low competitive interest rates, strong external reserves backed by high levels of liquidity to support the financial sector,” he said.



3. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia







Dr Mahamudu Bawumia



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has served as the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) running mate for two consecutive elections, which his aide believes is sufficient justification for delegates to consider him to lead the elephant party in the 2024 national elections.



Bawumia's aide, Dr Gideon Boako in confirming his boss' interest in contesting for the slot said he was the competent hand and character that the NPP needed to win the 2024 vote. He is also the best person to continue with the legacy of the Akufo-Addo-led government which he is an integral part of, Boako added.



"To be a president or vice is to serve and service is about your personality and character. He comes with a certain image of self-contentment; he is not in government to enrich himself," he stressed.



The spokesperson, recently announced on Adom TV that his boss will contest when nominations open for the party’s primaries.





