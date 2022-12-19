NPP not scared of NDC's new leaders - Nana B

General News of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, says the NPP is not scared of the new executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as far as winning the next elections is concerned.



According to him, the new executives are known by their capabilities, so the NPP is not frightened by them.



Nana B’s remarks follow the outcome of the NDC’s 10th National Delegates Congress, which was held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



At the end of the election, the immediate past General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah unseated Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to become the new Chairman of the largest opposition party in Ghana.



Mr Asiedu Nketiah, who vacated the General Secretary role to contest Mr Ampofo’s, polled 5,574, representing 65.17 percent of the valid votes cast, to claim a landslide victory at the NDC’s 10th National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Former Minister and MP for Ketu South, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, won the second most hotly contested seat, the mandate of Chief Scribe.

With 4,543 votes, he defeated the current Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, and the incumbent Deputy General Secretary, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, who received 1,408 and 2,595 votes, respectively.



In the end, Awudu Sofo Azorka got 2,757 votes to clinch the First Vice-Chairperson position, with Dr. Sherry Ayittey polling 1,820 to become the Second Vice-Chairperson, while Yakubu Abanga Alhassan became the Third Vice-Chairperson with 864 votes.



In the National Organiser contest, Joseph Yammin polled 3,730 votes to defeat Joshua Hamidu Akamba who had 2,035.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye said the selection of Asiedu Nketiah shows the party just wants someone who will play with their emotions and ego.



“When you look at a person like Asiedu Nketia, he is not a stranger in Ghanaian politics, we know him, and he is not someone who is scary.” When you look at someone who superintended over a massive failure, it is him. In 2016, he was the NDC’s Campaign Coordinator, and they were given a real whipping while he was in charge. He was both the General Secretary and the campaign manager. “It happened again in 2020, and it’s nothing scary,” he said.



“Perhaps the NDC has a way of electing their leaders, and I see that they want someone who will lie to them and play with their emotions and ego, if not, I don’t really believe that they will vote for Asiedu Nketia,” he continued.



On Joseph Yamin’s victory, Nana B stated that he was not afraid of him as an opponent, explaining that he has no hold in the Ashanti region because his own people will not vote for him because they believe he is not from the region.