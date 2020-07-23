General News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Why describe EC as lawless? – Nana B queries Kwesi Pratt

NPP Youth Organiser Nana B and Renowned journalist, Kwesi Pratt

Henry Nana Boakye has criticized renowned journalist, Kwesi Pratt for describing the country’s Electoral Commission (EC) as lawless.



Kwesi Pratt contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo, said the Commission had no moral right to condemn pockets of violence being reported at some registration centres across the nation.



"Do they, themselves, abide by the laws? If they comply with the laws, would they use secondary schools as registration centres when they were not gazetted. They don't obey the law but expect others to obey it. The Electoral Commission, itself, doesn't respect the law; so why would someone else not infract the law?" he queried.



The National Youth Organiser of the NPP speaking on the same platform said "it's unfortunate for Kwesi Pratt to accuse the EC of being lawless all because they registered students in their schools . . . how can the students be given some time off to go and register when COVID-19 still persists? It will not be proper . . . for Uncle Kwesi to sit here and describe them as lawless and liken it to Kasoa's incident is most unfortunate."



The Electoral Commission in a statement on Monday, July 20, 2020, said ''the Commission condemns such acts during a civil exercise like the Registration of Voters and calls on security agencies to investigate the issue as a matter of urgency to bring the perpetrators to book. These acts constitute a breach of the Vigilante and Related Offenses Act, 2019 Act 999. The Act seeks to disband violent activities of Political Parties and makes political vigilantism an offence punishable by a prison term''.



It also reminded the public, particularly political party agents, that ''any person who wishes to challenge an Applicant on the basis of ineligibility must fill a Challenge Form, which will then be presented to the District Registration Review Committee for a ruling on the matter. Political Party agents are therefore cautioned against the use of violence to challenge a person’s eligibility''.

