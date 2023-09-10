You are here: HomeNews2023 09 10Article 1841684

General News of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why President Akufo-Addo is trending on social media

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been topping trends on social media platforms in Ghana, on Sunday, September 10, 2023

Most Ghanaians are reacting to the president's announcement of an increase in the price of cocoa for the upcoming season.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Tepa in the Ahafo-Ano Municipality on Saturday, September 9, announced that cocoa prices have increased from GHC12,800.00 to GHC20,943.00 per tonne and GHC1,308.00 per bag.

He added that the increment translates into a 63.5 per cent increase from the current price of GHC 800.00, making it the highest to be paid to cocoa farmers across West Africa in some 15 years.

Most of the remarks on social media are on the enthusiastic scene at Tepa after Akufo-Addo’s announcement.

Here is what Ghanaians on social media are saying about Akufo-Addo on social media:




























BAI/OGB

Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on insurance claims on GhanaWeb TV





You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.