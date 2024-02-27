Why 24-hour economy misses the point – Barker-Vormawor explains

Politics of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Private legal practitioner, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has given reasons for his criticism of the NDC's major policy proposal known as the 24-hour economy policy.



Barker-Vormawor, in a post shared on X on Monday, February 27, 2024, described the policy proposal as empty and mere sloganeering.



“24hr economy is such a strange choice as a flagship policy agenda. Even worse. It’s empty! Sloganeering = Fanfooling. Bɛt this is Ghana!” he wrote.



In another post shared on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, Barker-Vormawor, a former lead convenor of the #FixtheCountry Movement, explained that the policy is not what Ghana needs.



He said that what Ghana needs is reforms in the political and governance structure of the country that will ensure that the fundamental problem of the country – corruption – is curtailed.



He added that if the fundamental issues are not resolved, policies like the 24-hour economy will never achieve their intended benefits.



“Now, let’s speak frankly! This is also why I think this whole 24-hour economy thing misses the point! I don’t think our politics understands sufficiently where we are at as a nation.



“What we need now, is reform! Critical political and governance reforms. Not fanciful and esoteric economic ideas. They won’t work!” he wrote.



He added, “Not without reforms. When the fundamentals of your society are corrupt, you will only digitalize theft and greed. You won’t solve it. It doesn’t matter for you to work 24 hours if the end result is that thieves can pillage the public purse and walk scot-free!”



Read his full post below:



— Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor (@barkervogues) February 27, 2024

