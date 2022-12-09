White House hails Dr. Michael K. Obeng after receiving US President’s Volunteer Service Award

Diasporia News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

World-acclaimed Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Michael K. Obeng has received the prestigious President’s Volunteer Service Award in New York on December 2.



The Ghanaian-born Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, philanthropist, humanitarian, and global health strategist has been awarded by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation for his tremendous voluntary humanitarian work within and outside the United States of America.



Also, his excellence in plastic and reconstructive surgery and his pro-bono medical work in the USA, Ghana, and across the globe through his charitable foundation R.E.S.T.O.R.E. Worldwide Inc.; The Foundation for Reconstructive Surgery has been noticed by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation.



The White House in a letter signed by President Joe Biden hailed Dr. Obeng for his service to the country with his charity work. Portions of the letter read “On behalf of the American people, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to you for your volunteer leadership and I encourage you to continue to answer the call to serve. The country is counting on you.”



Fondly called the surgeon’s surgeon, Dr. Michael K. Obeng has over the past fifteen (15) years via his R.E.S.T.O.R.E. Worldwide Inc. traveled several continents to conduct free reconstructive surgeries, with the most recent being the team’s medical mission to Ghana (October 2022), where a record of 134 surgeries was conducted within four and a half working days.



Dr. Obeng is also the owner and Director of MiKO Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills where he has performed numerous groundbreaking surgeries including limb reattachment, rib removal, forehead reduction, complex breast surgery, and mommy makeover to mention a few



The President’s Volunteer Service Award recognizes the important role of volunteers in America. It honors those individuals whose service positively impacts and inspires those around them to take action within their communities, hence Dr. Michael K. Obeng’s nomination.



The President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation, through the AmeriCorps Program, allows Certifying Organizations to recognize their most exceptional volunteers. Mac/Ban Arts is a Certifying Organization.



In September 2022 Dr. Michael K Obeng was honored alongside United States Congress officials by the Ghana Diaspora Public Affairs Collective (GHPAC) at its inaugural Golden Gala Awards and Symposium in Downtown, Washington, DC



Speaking on the latest nomination, Dr. Obeng says, “I feel blessed to be recognized by such an important institution for the humanitarian work my team and I have done over the years.”



“Our blood and sweat will continue to pay off as we will not relent in our efforts to transform lives across the globe.”



About Michael K. Obeng, M.D., FACS



Dr. Michael K. Obeng, popularly known as The Surgeon’s Surgeon is a Harvard-trained,board-certified plastic surgeon. In March this year, Dr. Obeng reached an agreement with Sushen Medicamentos, PVT LTD to build a $50 million USD WHO GMP-certified first-class pharmaceutical plant in Akwamu in the Eastern Region of Ghana to curtail the importation of fake drugs into the country.

He also runs Global Health Solution, a consulting firm that is bridging the gap between “morbidity and healthy living” in developing countries.



Dr. Obeng is among the rare few plastic surgeons in the world to successfully reattach a limb, and remove ribs to streamline the waist. He specializes in cosmetic surgery and complex reconstruction, hence the nickname, “The Surgeon’s Surgeon” as dubbed by his colleagues.



Dr. Michael K. Obeng was named among “America’s Top Plastic Surgeons” by the Consumers Research Council of America in 2011 and 2014.



The Ghanaian-born surgeon gained global recognition in 2021 after successfully removing



Gorilla Glue from the hair of “internet sensation” Tessica Brown by using bio-friendly chemicals he created in less than 48 hours.



He is a father, an award-winning motivational speaker, a philanthropist, a humanitarian, and a global health strategist.