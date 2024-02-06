Our thoughts are with the British Royal family - Akufo-Addo sends wishes to ailing King Charles

General News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent well wishes to the British Royal family following news that King Charles is set to undergo treatment for cancer.



The news was formally announced on February 5, 2024, in a statement which read in part: "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."



President Akufo-Addo's full message read: "On behalf of the people and Government of Ghana, and on behalf of my wife Rebecca, the First Lady, I send best wishes to His Royal Majesty, King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom and Head of the Commonwealth, as he undergoes treatment for cancer.



"In these difficult times, our thoughts and prayers are with the British Monarch, his wife, Queen Camilla and the entire British Royal Family, and I join the global community in wishing him strength, courage, and a swift and complete recovery," it concluded.



King Charles has been a close friend of Ghana having visited a number of times in his capacity as Prince.



Read Akufo-Addo's full post on X below:





