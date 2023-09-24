Which law did #OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors break? - Sampson Lardy 'checkmates' NPP's Gary Nimako

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Renowned legal practitioner and host of Newsfile, Sampson Lardy Anyenini has engaged in legal banter with the New Patriotic Party’s Director of Legal Affairs, Gary Nimako over his claims that the organizers of #OccupyJulorbiHouse broke the law by embarking on the protest.



Touching on the #OccupyJulorbiHouse on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Gary Nimako mentioned that, the organizers of the protest should have halted the protest after the police had served them with a court injunction. Their defiance of the court injunction is a violation of the law, Nimako posits.



Responding to the claim made by Gary Nimako, Sampson Anyenini asked him to state categorically the exact law that was broken.



Gary Nimako reiterated that, the organizers proceeding on the protest despite the court injunction is a violation of the law, and a contempt of court.



“Some of the organizers of the protest themselves are lawyers, so when you are served with an injunction and you receive a call so you continue with the protest then you are breaking the law. It is a contempt which is wrong,” Gary Nimako explained.



Sampson Lardy Anyenini quickly came in to educate his panel and viewers that, in law, a wrong act is not necessarily a crime.



Sampson said, “Okay so wrong is not crime and I want us to educate our people. There are many people who have served injunctions against the EC on the ongoing voters registration exercise, the EC has acknowledged receipt of the injunctions publicly, yet continue with its exercise. So, should the EC be arrested by the police? Has the EC committed a criminal offence?”



Gary Nimako answered, “No.”



#OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters were demonstrating against harsh living conditions, corruption, unemployment and abuse of human right.



