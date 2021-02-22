General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Whatever the outcome, accept it - Justice Atuguba advises Ghanaians

Former Supreme Court judge, Justice William Atuguba

Justice William Atuguba, a former justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, has said that, whatever the outcome of the 2020 Election Petition being heard at the court, Ghanaians should embrace it.



He however explained that should there be the need for people to be aggrieved by the verdict of the apex court, those grievances should be within the confines of the laws of the country.



“Court decisions on matters of this kind have various impacts and effects, depending on the circumstances in each country. What I will say is that even if anybody is aggrieved with the ruling, their reactions should be within the framework of the rule of law,” he told the Daily Graphic in an interview.



In his response to the question on whether or not the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa should mount the witness box, Justice Atuguba said the court had the necessary wisdom in dealing with such matters.



The former president of the panel of the Supreme Court that sat on the 2012 presidential election petition, also asked urged people to avoid trying to direct the court on how to handle the issue, noting that such actions could lead to contempt.



“The Supreme Court judges, including the Chief Justice, have been vetted and approved by Parliament, who are the representatives of the people, so it is important for all actors, particularly the lawyers and the adjudicators, to bear in mind at all times that the decision of the court involves the sovereign welfare of the people of Ghana,” he said.



In 2013, Justice William Atuguba took a strong position against persons casting doubts on the independence and integrity of the Judiciary, noting that the country was solid but was breaking down because principles were being chopped down, indicating that such actions were bad for court proceedings.







“We have a strong and solid independent Judiciary in this country which must be preserved. If we perceive the Judiciary not to be independent, we will be gambling with the destiny of this country,” he had stated, reports graphoc.com.gh.