What’s Hawa Koomson’s business at a ‘chaotic’ registration centre – Dr Serebour queries

MP for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson

Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association has questioned the presence of the Minister for Special Development Initiative, Mavis Hawa Koomson, at an alleged chaotic registration centre in the Awutu Senya East constituency.



In his submission on ‘Pure Morning Drive’ hosted by Kwame Adinkrah on Tuesday, July 21, he stated:



"What at all was her business at a registration centre marred by tension? See if I were the minister, I wouldn’t bother going there Physically. There are processes to follow – You already have agents at the centre. So all you need do is to ask them to challenge the eligibility of those registrants. And you know once the registration is challenged you don’t get your card. As a minister she’s privy to this. And it her responsibility as a minister to encourage the process to work but because of power people will do things and at the end of the day find themselves in trouble.”



"Unfortunately she’s a woman. Someone we all expect to show some sort of decorum. But for her to come out boldly and admit that she pulled the gun in addition to all the narration she’s putting out…At the end of the day you notice she was being hooted at. Anything at all could’ve happened”, he said.



When questioned by the host if calls for her resignation will be in the right direction, Dr Serebour said:



"I think that the conduct itself wasn’t right. My position is that it wasn’t necessary for her to be there. of course, if she was really in danger, which videos I have seen shows she wasn’t at all; then she acted recklessly. Judging from the president’s conduct so far, I won’t be surprised if she’s asked to resign. That was a reckless act.” He stressed.



Meanwhile, security expert, Adam Bonaa has said the minister should resign or should be dismissed.



“Holding a fire arm is a privilege. She is a threat to society and her fire arm licence should be withdrawn,” Bonaa stated, adding: “Holding a fire arm do not give you the audacity to shoot. There are rules and regulations. Her constituents should not retain her.”



At least three motorbikes were burnt during the chaos, while four men have been detained at the Central Regional Police Headquarters pending investigations.

