What koraa is the issue? Gabby quizzes Tsikata after SC ruling

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party and nephew to the 2nd Respondent in the Election Petition says he cannot seem to understand the notion behind the lead counsel’s motion to request for documents of the Electoral Commission, the 1st Respondent.



Mr Tsatsu Tsikata on Wednesday, February 3, prayed the Supreme Court to allow the Electoral Commission produce copies of some documents for inspection



The documents include the original constituency presidential election result collation forms for all constituencies, constituency presidential election results summary sheet, regional presidential election summary sheets for all regions, and the declaration of the presidential results form.



But the Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah dismissed the application filed by lawyers for the petitioner in the election petition hearing, John Dramani Mahama, citing that the copies had already been made available to the petitioner.



Reading the ruling on behalf of the justices said “the proceedings so far show that the petitioner has copies of the documents which are the subject of this application. We are of the view that no proper case has been before us to warrant the exercise of our discretion in favour of the applicant.”



“Order 29 of CI 47 which is the basis of this application should not be read in isolation, It should be read in conjunction with Rule 11 of the said Order,” Justice Anin Yeboah maintained.



Reacting to the development in court, Gabby Otchere Darko took to social media to query the petitioners what their issue is, especially because the documents they are requesting for, are already available.



“The so-called Form 13 (Declaration of Presidential Results Form) is already filed as Exhibit 4 and attached to witness statement of Jean Mensa. There’s only one Form 13 used and only one in dispute and the EC has filed it. So, what really is the issue, Mr Tsikata? What koraaa?” he wrote on his Twitter wall Wednesday, February 3.





