What kind of nonsense is this? - Kofi Oduro takes on government over dumsor

General News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Kofi Oduro of Alabaster International Ministry has issued a stern critique of the government over the rolling power outages known as dumsor.



Ghanaians in most parts of the country are currently complaining about dumsor, especially with the continued refusal of the government to admit that the current challenge is a case of load-shedding.



Most persons are also angered by the Electricity Company of Ghana's refusal to provide a load-shedding timetable amid the outages.



Prophet Kofi Oduro during a sermon over the weekend posited that the current situation was a sign of flawed leadership and financial mismanagement.



"Today, I slept outside, in my house, on three chairs combined. You can't sleep, because you are living in a nation that has no leadership; we voted for them, we've given them free food, free water, free fuel, free electricity, free everything, we have given them a salary and have asked them to fix our issues.



"Ghana, you are crippled, you are blind, your leaders are blind and dumb dogs who cannot speak and cannot perform. You are 67 and you are struggling with common electricity.



"Electricity is a common amenity, what is happening is not a lack of supply, it is a money issue and if it is a money issue, it is mismanagement. This electricity issue is revealing how flawed our leadership is. Flawed leadership, I don't care about your parties or who is in office," he stressed.



"Hope must be restored, we are praying for you and speaking positively that things will get well, when lights go off and we are in the heat, your generator starts automatically, what kind of nonsense is this?" he asked.



SARA



