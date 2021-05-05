Wesley Girls saga: We’re disappointed with your posture – Muslim MPs to Methodist Church

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The Muslim Caucus in Parliament has expressed disquiet about the Methodist Church’s response to the raging controversy at the Wesley Girls SHS following the authorities’ decision not to allow Muslim students to fast in the ongoing Ramadan.



A statement issued by the caucus and signed by the Asawase lawmaker, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka said they’re still waiting to hear from the leadership of the Methodist Church on the outcome of a supposed meeting held by the Church as they were assured.



Nonetheless, they have expressed confidence in the leadership of the Methodist Church, the Education Minister, and the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service to handle the Wesley Girls controversy well.



The statement said they still believe the officials concerned would bring closure to the matter “without allowing it to degenerate into anything untoward.”



The statement added: “We also wish to entreat fellow Ghanaians especially our non-Muslim brethren who wish to comment on the matter publicly to exercise restraints in their choice of words and avoid politicizing this matter of genuine concern to Ghanaian Muslims in the interest of peace and harmony.”



Meanwhile, the PTA has cautioned that should the management of the school bend the rules to allow Muslims fast, it will rather open the floodgate for the school to be inundated with individual religious preferences and practices.



“The School should not be forced to compromise its rules and regulations to accomodate students’ individual preferences which border on religion. This is unsustainable,” the PTA said.