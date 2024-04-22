I’ll collaborate with teacher unions, stakeholders to develop policies – Mahama

General News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama says he will collaborate with teacher unions and stakeholders to develop effective policies for the education sector.



In a Facebook post after a meeting with teachers unions, the former President reiterated his commitment to engaging all stakeholders for an inclusive educational system in the country.



“These are just a few highlights from the productive dialogue we had. I look forward to further collaboration with teacher unions and other stakeholders to develop effective policies for the education sector.



“Together, we can build a better and more inclusive education system for our children and the future of our nation,” Mr. Mahama stated.



He also thanked all the teacher unions who participated and shared their valuable insights during the meeting.



I had the pleasure of meeting with representatives of our Teacher Unions at the NAGRAT head office in Accra. We had a healthy policy dialogue in preparation for finalising our (NDC) manifesto. Here are some key points I shared during the meeting:



1. I emphasised the importance of conducting an educational reform in my first 100 days in office and the integral role of teachers in national policy reforms.



2. My administration will focus on adopting ‘first language’ as a medium of instruction from KG to Basic 3 and training more teachers in major local languages to facilitate teaching and learning at the basic levels.



3. To encourage reading at the basic level, we plan to build more libraries and resume providing reading and textbooks for all basic schools.



4. Timely disbursement of the capitation grant to education directorates and schools will be a priority, as well as removing the capping and collateralisation of the GETFUND and resuming the free sanitary pad distribution policy.



5. I will prioritise the revival of abandoned TVET and E-blocks in our education infrastructure drive to decongest schools and improve the quality of education.



6. We also plan to review and improve the implementation of the Free SHS policy, resolve its associated challenges, and mainstream TVET and STEM in all secondary schools.



#BetterFuture.