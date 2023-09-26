WeAreNPP hashtag hijacked, Twitter users use it to expose government's failings

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

In the immediate aftermath of Alan Kyerematen's bombshell announcement of resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a hashtag was launched by the party to rally supporters.



Among others, the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, shared the #WeAreNPP hashtag even as party rank and file quickly shared it, some of them with the NPP logo and others with some government achievement.



Barely an hour after the hashtag was launched, it had been copted to serve a totally different purpose from what the party intended it to do.



Social media users, esepcially those on Twitter (now X), quickly started using the hashtag but accompanied it with some government failing - be it of bad roads, bad drainage, abandoned project, failed promise etc.



Quite a number of the hijackers also included the #OccupyJulorbiHouse hashtag that had been top of the trends since Septemer 21, when the first of a three-day anti-government protest kicked off.



Government was also accused, during the protest, of deploying online BOTs that tried hijacking the #OccupyJulorbiHouse hashtag by promoting wrog variants such as: #OccupyJulorbijouse, #Occupyjubileehouse, #Occupyjubilorhouse, #OcvupyJulorbiHouse and #OccupyJuborliHouse.



The hijack of #WeAreNPP appears to be a pay back of sorts by activists. A notable puplic personality who has joined is socialite Efia Odo who was present for the three-day protest.



Imagine going into labor and this is your ambulance !! #WeAreNPP pic.twitter.com/hG9vCrsctX — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) September 25, 2023

This is the busiest highway in the country when it rains. #WeAreNPP #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/hFgB8d0b5i — eddie bamba. (@edasiamah_) September 25, 2023

We failed to listen to advice from our stalwarts #WeAreNPP pic.twitter.com/9djCzo1iGt — OBIBA JK ???????? (@jake_ami2) September 25, 2023

While you lie to the public, I choose to tell them exactly what’s happening. These are mothers who just gave birth and students who should be schooling for free. #WeAreNpp #iChoosePositiveEnergy #OccupyJulorbiHouse https://t.co/kjHrvkVB6P pic.twitter.com/0DSYkCqOuQ — ????IT GIRLLLL✨ (@the_mbama) September 25, 2023

#WeAreNPP

“Only 17 out of the 5,400 schools under trees, sheds, and dilapidated structures have been completed by the Akufo-Addo-led government since 2021.” pic.twitter.com/H9zh7HixjO — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) September 25, 2023

ON MY WAY TO WORK THIS MORNING! THIS MORNING, FROM KASOA!!!!!! #WeAreNPP pic.twitter.com/r05WrT91Ds — ABENA (@Abenaahhh) September 25, 2023

The woman is very angry and I strongly understand her anger, she’s spilling the facts mmom ????????????????#WeAreNPP #WeAreWonitwaasidi pic.twitter.com/fQayhsOYD9 — Derek ????❤️ (@KwabenaPumpkin) September 25, 2023

Accra, Ghana’s Capital city where the minister for sanitation keeps millions of dollars in cash in her bedroom. #OccupyJulorbiHouse #wearenpp #iChoosePositiveEnergy pic.twitter.com/Gzjnh9PPNE — #TRUMU2024 (@wanlov) September 26, 2023

The president can allocate $58million dollars for a cathedral but look at how children are learning. Education is the key to success right ? Only you know the depth of sins you have committed !! #WeAreNPP pic.twitter.com/fjHoRsbqMY — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) September 25, 2023

