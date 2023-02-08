We would punish your soul in the afterlife if we die without our funds – Pensioner to Ofori-Atta

General News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023
An aggrieved pensioner bondholder is cautioning Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta of dire consequences even in the afterlife if he continues with plans to include their funds in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).
The unnamed bondholder was among hundreds of pensioners who started picketing at the premises of the Ministry of Finance early this week to protest Ofori-Atta’s plans.
He told the Ghana News Agency that if himself and others are ‘forced’ to die without getting back their monies, they will exact vengeance on the minister when they meet in the afterlife.
“If we die ahead of him and we go and get a post in the afterlife, his ghost / soul will weed forever … we won’t spare him, if you stress us here, you will come and meet us in the afterlife. You (if you like) don’t give us our money and let us die.”
He continued that if the Minister does the right thing by giving them their monies, “and we spend it and die, we wouldn’t have any issues with you. We know we all came to this world, we won’t do any thing to you.
“If you do the opposite, and you force us to die and we get a position at the other side, you will see no rest,” he stated in Twi.
Ofori-Atta met with the picketing senior civil servants and explained why the government needed to include them in the DDEP. He said Ghana risked economic collapse if the programme failed.
On their part, a representative said the insistence to include pensioners will have negative implications including affecting their cost of medication and other short to medium and long term plans.
