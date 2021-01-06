Politics of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

We will present Mahama as NDC flagbearer in 2024 – NDC communicator

A Communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), T.T Caternor, has hinted that the party will present former president, John Dramani Mahama to contest for the 2024 elections.



That will be the fourth time the NDC will be presenting him for a re-election after succeeding the late John Evans Atta-Mills.



Although it is unclear whether the former president has personally decided to contest in the 2024 election, his party will decide who will be their flagbearer come 2024.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s flagship Morning show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Nana Owusu Nkrumah, Mr Caternor said, “Whether he likes or not we are presenting him for 2024.”



He debunked rumours that John Mahama resorted to court after rejecting the verdict of the 2020 election to win sympathy from the people.



“NDC is going to court not only because of John Mahama, but the EC has breached a lot of the rules and if we do not look at it, it can happen to another person,” he said.



Mr Caternor said the process of declaring the results by the EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa was wrong, adding that she did so with the absence of the media and party representatives.



“These are some of the issues we are taking to court. the EC knows better and must come to explain. If the EC boss is confident in what she has done then we will depend on the judiciary for the final decision. We went to court for the benefit of the nation and not solely because of John Mahama,” he added.



For his part, the New Juaben North New Patriotic Party(NPP) Chairman, Kwadwo Boateng said the EC never changed any numbers from the gazetted results as being claimed by the NDC.



He said President Akufo-Addo will be sworn in whether the NDC shows up or not, saying Ghanaians will continue to support him to develop the nation.

