Source: GNA

We welcome the opportunity to expand our services - Most Rev Boafo

Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana

The Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, has welcomed the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions on in-person church services and urged Christians to comply with the safety protocols.



Most Rev. Boafo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, on Monday, said the leaders of the Church must show good faith by strictly adhering to all safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among members.



Most Rev. Boafo, who is also as the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, reminded the Church that the protocols provided an effective means to end community spread, hence the importance of collaborating with health authorities and the State through self-regulation and monitoring.



He thanked the President for involving the Church in all the deliberations in the fight against the pandemic.



“We are grateful for listening and even engaging us in coming out with this decision. We are also thankful for the donation of PPE through the Ministry of Local Government- it went a long way to serve our societies in the rural areas. The veronica buckets, tissue paper, soaps and detergents and all of that have been useful”.



Most Rev. Boafo urged Ghanaians to continue to have faith in God to see them through the pandemic. He said the Church would continue to pray for all the frontline health workers so they could continue to lead the fight against the virus.



Most Rev. Boafo also thanked the media for its role in educating the public on the pandemic and the need to observe the safety protocols.



The President on Sunday, July 26, announced the lifting on the restriction on in-person church and mosque services in properly fresh air-ventilated environments, amid the observation of social distancing and hygiene protocols, effective, Saturday, August 1, 2020.



Services, are however, not to exceed two hours, while there should be a record of congregants for contact tracing.



At present, in-person services must not have congregants exceeding 100, while services must not exceed one hour.

